24-year-old in court over £30,000 cannabis haul seized on A1 in Borders

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of £30,000 worth of cannabis from a car stopped by police in the Borders at the weekend.

Oljan Bala has been accused of possessing a class-B drug with intent to supply.

The Albanian national was also charged with driving with no insurance or licence and using a mobile phone while driving after his Audi A4 was pulled over by police officers on patrol on the A1 near the Ayton bypass on Saturday afternoon.

Bala, of no fixed abode, appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, making no plea.

The case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody by sheriff Eric Brown and is expected to appear in court again next week.