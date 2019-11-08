24-year-old fined £200 for motoring offence in Coldstream

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Cameron Winwood, 24, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at his home at Parkside in Coldstream on July 24.

When quizzed by officers about who had been driving, Winwood replied ‘I have no f***ing idea’ even though he was in the car.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “It was a stupid response. He should have co-operated, but there was a misplaced loyalty.”