24-year-old fined £200 for motoring offence in Coldstream
A chef has been fined £200 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for refusing to tell police the identity of the driver of a vehicle.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:17 am
Cameron Winwood, 24, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at his home at Parkside in Coldstream on July 24.
When quizzed by officers about who had been driving, Winwood replied ‘I have no f***ing idea’ even though he was in the car.
Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “It was a stupid response. He should have co-operated, but there was a misplaced loyalty.”
Winwood also had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.