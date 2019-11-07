23-year-old jailed for breaching bail by failing to stay away from Tweedbank address
A 23-year-old man has been jailed for six months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting breaching bail conditions.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Jonathan Barnes had been released from custody with special conditions not to contact a woman and stay away from a property in Carlin Court in Tweedbank.
Within two days, he had turned up at the house and was subsequently arrested, however.
Sheriff Peter Paterson told Barnes, formerly of Galashiels, he had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.