23-year-old hit with £750 court bill for assault in Peebles pub

A 23-year-old responsible for breaking another man’s nose during a fight in a Peebles pub has been handed a bill for £750 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

John McDade, of Snowdon Place in Stirling, pleaded guilty to punching the man in the face at the Central Bar in Northgate on March 16.

The mechanical engineer had been visiting Peebles with various family members but fell out with them and went drinking at a bar there, then later getting involved in a dispute.

Sheriff Robert Vaughan told him: “This was a foolish drunken episode.

“It appears it was out of character, but your victim suffered a broken nose and still requires treatment.”

McDade was ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim and was also fined £250.