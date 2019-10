A 23-year-old man involved in a disturbance in Talisman Avenue in Galashiels has been ordered to carry out 90 hours’ unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Shane Adamson, currently living in Eyemouth, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 10.

He also admitted breaching a bail order by being in Hawick on July 15.

His community payback order needs to be completed within six months.