A 23-year-old man will be sentenced next month at Selkirk Sheriff Court for dealing drugs.

Daniel McKenzie pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin in Lawyers Brae and Elm Row in Galashiels last November.

McKenzie, of Church Square in Galashiels, had sentence deferred until November 4 for background reports.

His co-accused Abbie Brown, 19, also of Church Square, had her not-guilty plea to the same charge accepted by the crown.