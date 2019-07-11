22-year-old jailed for assaulting partner to danger of her life in Jedburgh

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for 18 months after admitting assaulting his partner to her injury and danger of life.

Nathan Brown pleaded guilty to carrying out that attack while sitting in the back of a vehicle in Jedburgh on December 29 last year.

Brown pulled a scarf the woman was wearing at the time so tightly that it compressed her neck, leaving her unable to breathe, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Brown, formerly of Eildon Road in Hawick, had his sentence backdated to December 31, that being when he was first remanded in custody.