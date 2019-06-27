21-year-old shot with Taser in Jedburgh admonished by sheriff

A 21-year-old man shot by a police officer armed with a stun gun during an incident in Jedburgh has been admonished after behaving himself during a period of deferred sentence.

It was the first time a stun gun had been deployed in Scotland by one of 500 specially-trained officers after new procedures came into force last summer.

Jake Osborn, 21, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother, Marie Travers, at a house in Howden Road in Jedburgh on June 18 by pushing her onto a bed, placing a pillow over her face and struggling violently with her to her injury.

He also denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and pointing a crossbow at his chest and threatening to harm himself.

Osborn, now living at Gala Park in Galashiels, pleaded not guilty to further charges of obstructing police by climbing out of a window, running away and hiding from officers and possession of a knife in Blair Avenue in Jedburgh.

He eventually pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing police and possession of a lock knife.

His not-guilty pleas to placing a pillow over his mother’s face and struggling violently with her and also threatening to harm himself were accepted by the crown.

The incident was referred to police investigations and review commissioner Kate Frame, and in February she ruled that the use of a Taser had been necessary, proportionate and justified in the circumstances.