21-year-old left with facial injuries after 4am assault in Hawick town centre

Baker Street in Hawick.

He was set upon by two attackers in Baker Street just before 4am.

Police are appealing to any potential witnesses to get in touch.

Detective constable Sandy Blacklock, of Galashiels police station’s criminal investigation department, said: “This attack on the victim has left him with serious facial injuries, and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of Baker Street in Hawick to get in touch if they saw this altercation.

“We are reviewing CCTV in the area and, at this stage we are following a positive line of inquiry.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call us at Galashiels CID on the 101 number and quote the reference 1,819 of November 3.