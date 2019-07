A man has been jailed for four months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for assaulting a former partner.

Brad Lewis, 21, admitted committing that offence at his home in Allars Crescent in Hawick last month.

He also pleaded guilty to three charges of failing to report at Hawick police station on consecutive Saturdays when required to do so.

His sentence was backdated to June 18, that being when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.