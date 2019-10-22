21-year-old admits knifepoint robbery at Galashiels post office

A 21-year-old man has admitted carrying out an armed robbery at a Galashiels post office.

Steven Douglas pleaded guilty on indictment to assault and robbery at Gala Park Post Office, in the town’s Balmoral Place, on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1.

Douglas, of Galashiels, admitted, while masked, brandishing a knife at a post office employee and robbing him of £150.

Sentence was deferred until November 18 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “This is to see if there is any alternative to a custodial sentence.”