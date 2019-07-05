20-year-old told to behave himself after bust-up with ex in Peebles

A farm worker involved in a bust-up with his partner has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months.

Adam Kinghorn, 20, of Blyth Bridge, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Graham Street in Peebles on April 9.

He admitted shouting and swearing and preventing others from entering or leaving a bedroom during a dispute with the woman.

The court heard that their relationship is now over.

Sheriff Peter Pasterson deferred sentence until December 16 and said that if Kinghorn is of good behaviour until then, he will be admonished.