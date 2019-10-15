20-year-old fined for stealing more than £600 from Kelso hotel he worked at

A hotel worker has been fined £800 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting embezzling £655 from his employer.

Cameron Dunn, 20, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at the Ednam House Hotel in Kelso between July and November last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the theft was a breach of trust during the course of his employment at least partly explained by a gambling problem.

Dunn, of Queens Acre in Kelso, was ordered pay his fine, reduced from £1,000 due to his guilty plea, at a rate of £100 a month.