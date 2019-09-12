20-year-old denies sex attacks on girls aged 13 and 14 in Hawick and Galashiels

A 20-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Josh Nordon faces six charges of sexual assaults on the girls, aged 13 and 14, at various locations in Galashiels and Hawick between April 1 and August 14.

He is also accused of making threats to harm himself if a 13-year-old girl did not send him a photo of her private parts in return for him sending her an image of his penis.

Nordon, of Hamilton Road in Hawick, has pleaded not guilty to all seven offences and will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 19.

He was released on bail with special conditions not to contact the two girls, not to to enter two named streets in Galashiels and not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 years of age.