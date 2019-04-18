14-month road ban for Kelso drink-driver

A man drove off in a car under the influence of alcohol after a bust-up with his partner, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Kris Lawrie, 36, of Oakfield Court in Kelso, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the early hours of February 17 and shouting and making offensive comments.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Kelso with a breath-alcohol count of 60 microgrammes, almost three times the legal limit of 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “There had been a party at a friend’s home on Saturday, February 16.

“During the early hours of the 17th, there had been a fall-out with his partner.

“The accused was seen to be in the front passenger seat of the family car when he came home with his partner and their daughter at around 2.30am.”

About 10 minutes later, there was an argument between the two of them and a struggle ensued, said Mr Fraser.

He added that the accused left the house and drove off, and a collision with a parked vehicle was then heard, alerting the police.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said: “He has very little memory of his behaviour. He has not had a drink of alcohol since this happened.”

She added that his partner was in court supporting him.

Ms Clinkscale said the inevitable ban Lawrie faced would cause him difficulties in his job as a digger driver and ground-worker but he had been reassured that he is not going to lose his employment as a result.

Lawrie was fined £250 for the domestic disturbance and a similar amount for the drink-driving offence, as well as a 14-month road ban.

A request for him to be offered a place on a drink-driving rehabilitation course, offering the chance of a shorter ban, was rejected by sheriff Peter Paterson.

He told Lawrie: “There is no rehabilitation here. I suspect you just left in anger.”