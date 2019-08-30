14-month road ban for Hawick 38-year-old convicted of drink-driving

A motorist has been banned from the road for 14 months after admitting driving while almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

Robert McLeod, 38, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 58 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

That offence was committed in a car park at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose on October 16 last year and on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road at Ashkirk.

McLeod, of Stonefield Place in Hawick, was initially charged with driving while almost seven times the legal limit.

He was accused at first of having a breath-alcohol count of 145 microgrammes but put forward a defence of post-incident drinking, and following negotiations in court, a lower reading of 58 was accepted.

As well as being banned from driving, McLeod was fined £225.