Creation of waiting room at Tweedbank station is a possibility

Suggestions that a passenger waiting room be created at Tweedbank railway station have not been ruled out.

ScotRail operations director David Simpson told last week’s public meeting he will take forward locals’ calls for a waiting room to be created at Tweedbank.

“I was surprised when they built the station that the building there was for staff and not for customers.

“I know there’s now a toilet and coffee shop takeaway there, but is that really enough on a cold winter morning?

“I will take this question away and see if there’s any scope to do something like that.”

The terminal, opened in September 2015, currently has a single toilet facility and food takeaway kiosk, both added in January 2017 and open only during the day.

The only passenger shelter comes in the form of a ticket kiosk on the platform and a nearby bus shelter.

Speaking after the meeting, a ScotRail representative added that any plans to install a proper waiting room facility at Tweedbank are at a very early stage.