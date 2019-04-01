Craig has a new string to his bow with fun archery battle game

The two teams line up at either end of the battlezome, sizing up the opposition, eyeing up which weapon to head for when the whistle blows.

It could be a scene from the Hunger Games ... but it is also the central idea of a new sport launched this week in the Borders.

Kevin Janiak tries his hand at Battlezone archery.

Battlezone Archery is the new business venture for former Hawick footballer Craig Girvan, 48.

Since leaving his job in a supermarket a few years ago, he started his own company, which included supplying huge inflatable bubbles for parties, which players climbed into before playing football.

Craig said: “G10 Sports has been going for about four years.

“I started the bubble football, then football and floorball coaching, then started a kids pre-school club called Funky Monkeys.

Helmets and bracers are provided.

“Then, when I saw Battlezone Archery, I had to give it a go. I got in touch with the supplier and bought the equipment ... so it’s a new string to my bow! It’s ideal for stag and hen dos, parties etc, but it can also be any kind of party, whether its someone’s birthday, or members of an office on a team-building exercise.

“The group is split into two teams. There is a safe zone in the middle, where all the equipment is.

“The teams at either end then have to race to equip themselves – Hunger Games style – and proceed to taking out members of the other team, as well as hitting targets.

“I’m guessing there will be a few actors and actresses out there fancying a go ... I’m betting there will be more than one stag do where they come along in tights in the style of Robin Hood.”

Craig added: “The equipment is designed in Germany, and the arrows include a soft sponge ball at the normally pointy end so it’s not too sore, when you are hit.

“We provide all the safety equipment you need, including helmets, and there are additional targets and inflatable bunkers as well, which can send the arrows flying back the way they came from.”

Each game is conducted by a marshal.

Craig said that the equipment could be set up anywhere, as long as there is a 40x20m area available.

Alternatively, the course could be set up in the Auld Baths in Hawick.

For prices, call Craig on 07852 499480, or contact him though his Facebook page G10Sports Battlezone Archery.