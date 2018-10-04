Craftsmanship and design embodied in native Scottish wood

Coldstream’s White Fox Gallery’s autumn exhibition, entitled ‘Beneath the bark’, opens on October 7.

At this time of year, walks in woods along paths covered with crisp fallen leaves, reawaken our interest in trees, their beauty and how much we owe to them.

Beneath the bark, will bring together work from four and possibly more top Scottish furniture designers and wood artisans.

The work to be displayed will testify not only to the inherent beauty of wood but will also reflect a subtle variety of styles in working that medium, harnessing life beneath the bark.

The exhibiting artisans (or artisans d’art, as they would be referred to, in France) are all top exponents in their field. Each with their own sensitivity, but all with a sharp sense of aesthetics and an outstanding mastery of their craft. The work on display will range from one-off large pieces of furniture to smaller ‘statement’ items for your home.

Included in the exhibitors is Borders-based furniture designer Alasdair Wallace whose elegant and refined designs show off the natural character of the wood.

Also exhibiting will be fellow furniture designer Tom Cooper. Tom has a workshop in the grounds of Newbattle Abbey, Dalkeith. Using native Scottish woods, he produces bespoke furniture which are,” … useful, usable sculpture that enrich people’s homes and lives with the added bonus of serving a function”.

Stephen Finch, also based in Dalkeith, produces furniture that is honest, approachable and uncluttered. The one-off patterns and irregular edges missing from mass produced furniture are the features that work so well in his furniture making.

Digby Morrow crafts fine decorative hardwood boxes in his workshop on the outskirts of Linlithgow. Self-taught, Digby often gets inspiration for his pieces from nature and the sea.

‘Beneath the bark’ exhibition at the White Fox Gallery runs until December 22. Full details at www.whitefoxgallery.co.uk.