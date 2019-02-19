Crack cocaine and heroin seized in Hawick and Galashiels raids

A man and a woman have been charged with drugs offences following raids in Hawick and Galashiels over the weekend.

Officers from the council-funded community action team assisted response officers as they executed search warrants at addresses in Havelock Place, Hawick on Friday, February 15 and Langlee Drive in Galashiels on Sunday, February 17.

During the search of the Hawick property, crack cocaine and cannabis worth a combined £2000 was seized, along with 2000 tablets, which have been sent for analysis.

Heroin worth £2,500 was recovered from the home in Galashiels.

A man aged 31 and a 30-year-old woman have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs act and will appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Bryan Burns said: “Our community action team is a dedicated resource that supports investigations and proactive enforcement activity into a range of issues, which impact upon local communities in the Borders.

“As a result of the work they carried out alongside response officer colleagues, large quantities of harmful drugs were seized before they could be sold on our streets.”

He insisted that tackling drug crime remained one of the force’s top priorities for this area.

“We will use all resources at our disposal, including the community action team, to investigate all offences of this nature and bring anyone responsible to justice,” he added