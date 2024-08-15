Two men found guilty of assaulting a man causing permanent disfigurement

Twenty-nine-year-old Konrad Fraser, of Galabank Street, Galashiels, and Gerald Moore, who is also 29, of Grieve Avenue, Jedburgh, had both denied the charge.

But they were convicted of along with others assaulting their victim by repeatedly punching him on the head and body and causing him to collide with a shop window.

The assault happened in High Street, Galashiels, in June 2021.