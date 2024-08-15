The accused were found guilty following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.The accused were found guilty following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Two men found guilty of assaulting a man causing permanent disfigurement

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:54 BST
Two men have been found guilty of assaulting a man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment following a two-day jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Twenty-nine-year-old Konrad Fraser, of Galabank Street, Galashiels, and Gerald Moore, who is also 29, of Grieve Avenue, Jedburgh, had both denied the charge.

But they were convicted of along with others assaulting their victim by repeatedly punching him on the head and body and causing him to collide with a shop window.

The assault happened in High Street, Galashiels, in June 2021.

Sentence has been deferred until September 9 for the production of background reports and both men were granted bail.