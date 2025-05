Thirty-eight-year-old Jamie Entwistle has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive to a partner or ex-partner.

The offence is said to have happened at a property in Bowden between January 2022 and November 2023.

The charge is 10 counts of alleged controlling behaviour.

A trial was scheduled for Tuesday at Jedburgh Sheriff Court but due to an illness in the prosecution service a new date has been fixed for February 27.