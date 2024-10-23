Rugby star misses court appearance ahead of domestic abuse trial

Hogg will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court in November.

​Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg will stand trial next month accused of stalking two women, including his estranged wife.

The 32-year-old from Hawick, adhered to his not guilty plea to a total of six charges at an intermediate hearing on Monday at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

There was confusion during the short hearing when Hogg was not in attendance.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said it had been agreed to deal with the matter administratively at a preliminary intermediate diet earlier this month and Hogg was told by his legal representative that he did not need to attend.

But the case called in open court as the agreement from the preliminary intermediate diet had not been received in time.

Prosecutor India McLean said that technically Hogg should have been in court anyway as there was a deferred sentence case for breaching his bail conditions running alongside the trial matter.

However, Sheriff Peter Paterson said they were “not going to get excited” about Hogg’s non-appearance and continued the case to the trial diet at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 4.

Hogg is charged with attempting to approach or contact Gillian Hogg, the mother of his four children on two occasions in August - despite a court order forbidding it.

It is alleged he used a video call on August 12 as a means of speaking directly to his estranged wife in the charge against her will.

On August 17 he is accused of parking his car in such a way as to prevent Gillian from leaving an address in Hawick, where he is said to have approached and spoke directly to her.

Hogg is also charged with engaging in a course of conduct which caused a second named woman Jill O’Donnell fear or alarm, at addresses in Hawick and elsewhere, between April 1 last year and August 23 this year.

It is claimed he repeatedly phoned her at anti-social hours, repeatedly sent her messages of an alarming and distressing nature, and repeatedly contacted her having been asked not to do so.

Hogg is also facing a stalking charge involving his estranged wife Gillian and accused of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to her over a seven year period between 2017 and 2024.

He is alleged to have tracked her movements, monitored her communications and repeatedly attempted to control family life.

He is also accused of shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards her, and of repeatedly accusing her of infidelity.

Hogg – who won more than 100 caps for Scotland - continues to deny all six charges against him.

The case was continued to the trial date at Selkirk Sheriff Court starting on Monday, November 4 and three days have been set aside for the trial.

The father-of-four unexpectedly retired from the sport last year and was awarded an MBE in the 2024

New Year Honours for services to rugby union. He has since come out of retirement and joined French side Montpellier .