Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg avoids jail after abusing ex-wife over five years

Stuart Hogg leaves his trial as he is sentenced to a community payback order at Selkirk Sheriff Court. (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group via Getty Images)

​Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been sentenced to a community payback order after he admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years.

​The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act at Selkirk Sheriff Court on 4 November 2024.

The offending took place between April 2019 and August 2024 at various locations including at addresses in the Scottish Borders.

Hogg would regularly shout and swear at his former partner in the family home, using particularly offensive language and criticising her for not being ‘fun’.

The court heard how this was often in response to her wanting to stay upstairs looking after their children rather than going to drink with him and his friends.

Hogg, who was described as being ‘angry’ and ‘controlling’ during the relationship, left his victim scared by his behaviour when he had been drinking.

She reported ‘wishing for it to be morning as quickly as possible so that he would sober up and things would stop’.

Hogg’s abuse also included tracking his former partner’s movements by using an app on her mobile phone and quizzing her about who she was socialising with.

He also sent the victim alarming and distressing messages during their marriage and a significant number of messages at various points after it broke down.

Latterly, this included days where he sent in excess of 200 text messages over a period of a few hours, despite having been asked to leave his former partner alone.

On 9 January 2025, at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Hogg was given a Community Payback Order with a period of one year’s supervision as an alternative to custody for the charge brought under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

A five-year non-harassment order was also imposed, preventing him from contacting his ex-partner.

On 5 December 2024, Hogg was sentenced at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after he previously admitted breaching bail conditions not to approach or contact his former partner while awaiting trial.

He was fined £600 and made subject to a five-year non-harassment order, banning him from contacting or attempting to contact his former partner.

Lynne Barrie, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: “Stuart Hogg has now been convicted and held accountable for subjecting his estranged wife to years of domestic abuse.

“COPFS recognises the devastating impact of domestic abuse and is committed to the robust prosecution of offences, regardless of who the offender is.

“No one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner. The trauma suffered by victims – and children who witness these crimes – is significant.

“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to come forward and report it.

“We will use all the tools available to us to secure justice, and you will be listened to and supported throughout the process.”