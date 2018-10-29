Court appearance in private for teenagers charged with phone thefts

Two of the three teenagers charged in connection with the theft last week of almost £11,500 worth of mobile phones from a shop in Galashiels have been named.

Eighteen-year-olds Iosif Pitigoi and Flip Flurea – who both gave addresses in Ipswich, Suffolk – are accused of theft by shoplifting at the O2 premises in Channel Street on Wednesday afternoon.

They also face a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Appearing from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, both males made no plea and their cases were continued for further examination and remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old male – who cannot be named for legal reasons – also appeared on a summary complaint at Selkirk Sheriff Court in connection with the same incident.

Last week’s theft was the second time the O2 shop had been hit in two months.

The latest incident happened at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, October 24.

Local police resources were supported by colleagues from the air support and dog unit in conducting searches following the theft, which resulted in one of the 18-year-olds being arrested in the Traquair area.

The other two were subsequently traced during a road check in Peebles and arrested in connection with the incident.

A quantity of the stolen property was recovered a short time later in Walkerburn.

Chief Inspector Andy McLean, area commander for the Borders said: “We will not tolerate such unacceptable behaviour in our local community.

“We are committed to tackling these type of incidents and will continue to use all resources at our disposal to investigate thoroughly.”