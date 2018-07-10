Couple planning to convert part of former Peebles courthouse into hostel

Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam and architect husband Marc have unveiled grand designs for one of Peebles High Street’s most iconic buildings.

The couple bought the town’s old courthouse, completed in 1848, in 2017 with the intention of preserving its 19th century architecture and turning its ground floor into commercial units.

Now, the Haslams have reconsidered and applied to the council to convert the ground floor of the building into a four-bed hostel with shared kitchen, dining and bathroom areas.

Ms Haslam said: “We are very excited to be bringing this building back from the brink of disrepair.

“Having done our market research, we know that there is a demand for bunkhouse-type accommodation in Peebles that caters for our growing tourism industry.

“We will be working closely with local businesses and have already spoken to many in the sector who we are keen to work with us.

“Obviously this is a long-term project for us and it is going to take time, but we are looking forward to seeing the courthouse restored to its former glory.”

The court dispensed justice in Peebleshire for over 150 years before a discovery of dry rot led to its closure.

It stood empty for three years before being bought by the Haslams bought the building and began regenerating it, creating an apartment on its upper floors.

A decision on their latest application is expected within the next few weeks.