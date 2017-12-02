Councillors in plea for public to keep supporting local shops during bridge closure

Leaderdale and Melrose councillors have called on the local community to continue to support local businesses during the closure of the Lowood Bridge.

The bridge will be closed from Monday, December 4, until Monday, December 18, to allow emergency work to the parapet walls of the B-listed structure to be carried out.

A diversion will be in place via the A6091, A7 through Galashiels and B6374 road, with alternative arrangements for some bus services.

Pedestrian access will also be restricted during the closure, with the Chain Bridge at Gattonside an alternative route for walkers.

In a joint statement, councillors Kevin Drum, Tom Miers and David Parker said: “It is unfortunate that this closure is taking place during the busy Christmas season, but there was no alternative due to the importance of the emergency works which are required.

“During this time, we would appeal to local people to keep supporting the local traders, such as Lowood Nursery which remains open for festive shopping despite the bridge closure.

“The main repair and strengthening works to the bridge are expected to begin in January 2018 for 20 weeks, with a start date to be confirmed. Again, we would ask that the public keep supporting their local shops and businesses during this time.

“We realise this closure is an inconvenience to the local community, but it is being carried out to ensure Lowood Bridge can carry traffic for many years to come.”

Further bus information

● Services 60, 67 and 68

The following 60 and 67 departures from the Galashiels Transport Interchange, Monday to Saturday, will operate via Langlee, Winston Road, Tweed Road, Kingsknowes roundabout for A6091 to BGH and normal route: Service 60 (Monday to Friday) – 5.15am, 6.15am, 7.37am and 8am. Saturday – 6.30am.

Service 67 (Monday to Saturday) – 7am. All other 60 and 67 departures from Galashiels will operate direct from the Transport Interchange via Abbotsford Road, Kingsknowes roundabout for A6091 to BGH for normal route.

● Services 60, 67 and 68 from Melrose to Galashiels will operate direct from BGH to Kingsknowes Roundabout for Abbotsford Road, Braw Lads’ Brae to the Transport Interchange.

● Service 71

Service 71 will operate from Melrose Gait via Winston Road, Tweed Road, Kingsknowes roundabout for A6091 to BGH to Melrose in both directions all day.

● Service 313

Service 313 will operate from BGH to Kingsknowes roundabout, Tweed Road, Winston Road for normal route to Galashiels.

● SBC service 964 (Border Weaver)

An additional bus is being provided to run from Gattonside to Galashiels Transport Interchange at 10.14am and from Galashiels Transport Interchange to Gattonside at 12.45pm, Monday to Friday.

● Earlston High School E01 service

The service will leave Darnick 15 minutes early to allow for the diverted journey, with no change to the pick-up time for children in Gattonside.

More information is available at Scottish Borders Council’s website.