Council vows to up its game after Kelso road row resolved

Council officers have pledged to buck up their act after having a complaint lodged against them for failing to ensure that roads at Wallaceneuk in Kelso were ready before residents began moving into new homes there.

Scottish Borders Council officers have owned up to having slipped up, but as the roads are now all complete, the watchdog handling the complaint is considering the matter as resolved, with no further recommendations being required.

In response to that finding by the Scottish Public Service Ombudsman, a council spokesperson said: “We accepted that we didn’t have the road construction consent extension of time or the relevant security bond in place prior to the housebuilding commencing.

“However, we were in continual discussions with the developer regarding the completion of the works as they were also aware of the requirement for an extension to time and the provision of security.

“As a result of delays due to legal issues involved with the provision of the security, works on site were completed before these issues were resolved.

“We also accepted that there were other procedural matters which could have been better dealt with by the council.

“We have now improved our internal procedures, and these actions were accepted and acknowledged by the ombudsman in his consideration of the complaint.

“Through our continual dialogue with the developer and their ongoing programme of works on the site, we were able to have the outstanding road works completed prior to the complaint being determined by the ombudsman, a fact recognised both by the ombudsman and the complainant.

“We were pleased that the ombudsman determined no further action was required in this instance and that the complainant agreed with this decision.”