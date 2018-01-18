Council says schools will open tomorrow, barring further adverse weather

After the storm comes normality, as Scottish Borders Council is looking to conduct business as usual tomorrow (Friday).

Based on the current information available, including latest weather forecast, it is anticipated that schools will reopen on Friday.

All schools were closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heavy snow forecast, including a period covered by an amber weather warning.

SBC chief executive Tracey Logan said: “As we have seen, the weather can be unpredictable, however following a significant effort by staff today we have been able to clear routes to schools and check the buildings, and should be in a position where all schools can open tomorrow.

“We are continuing to liaise with the Met Office regarding the forecast for tomorrow.

“More snow is expected and a yellow (be aware) weather warning is in place. The advice we have received is that is unlikely to be as heavy here as other areas covered by that warning, but we cannot be certain.

“Therefore, a teleconference with key partners will take place at 6.30am tomorrow morning, when a decision on schools and school transport will be taken.”

Parents are asked to listen to Radio Borders for updates in the morning. Information will also be provided through the council’s social media channels and website.