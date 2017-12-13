Council pulls plug on developer’s plans for new hotel in Galashiels

The future of a proposed hotel, retail park and residential development in Galashiels is back in the balance now Scottish Borders Council has pulled the plug on a potential developer.

Council chiefs are now going back to the drawing board and looking to put the site back on the market.

A planning bid for the ambitious development was finally submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week after the former Burgh Yard site was bought by Stirling-based Ramoyle Developments earlier this year.

An application for planning permission in principle for a mixed development on land east of Abbotford Court, at what is now Braw Lads’ Brae, was submitted on Tuesday.

However, the Southern Reporter understands that application was only made in response to frustration within the council at a failure by Ramoyle, the authority’s preferred developer, to come up with any plans before now.

As a result of that frustration, the authority has now decided to rescind its contract with Ramoyle Developments and remarket the site.

A council spokesperson said: “The council intends to remarket the Burgh Yard site as quickly as is practical after the missives were rescinded on the site.

“The Burgh Yard is an important part of the redevelopment of Galashiels, and the council is committed to attracting the best possible development for the town centre site.”

No one from Ramoyle Developments was available for comment, but earlier this year, Jim Turnbull, its managing director, expressed his excitement at his company taking on the extensive development.

He said: “We are pleased to have secured this significant opportunity at a very exciting time for Galashiels and, indeed, the Borders region.

“It adds to our currently-expanding development programme, and we look forward to early completion of the mixed-use project, which we are sure will add materially to what is on offer in the town.”

Ramoyle is currently working on projects throughout Scotland including retail, hotel, serviced apartments, leisure facilities and family pubs and restaurants.

The transformation of the former Burgh Yard will be an important milestone for the town, following on from its success in attracting the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre and moves to create a business improvement district.

The site formerly housed a petrol station and garages and workshops before the new road – Braw Lads’ Brae – was created in 2010 as part of the Galashiels inner relief road scheme.