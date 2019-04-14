Council calling for tougher action to tackle escalating thuggery in Kelso

Police in Kelso have admitted some sentences being handed down by sheriffs can be frustrating.

Speaking at Kelso Community Council’s April meeting, held in the town hall on Monday, town provost Dean Weatherston said: “There’s a group of people in the town that have been getting into bother quite a bit recently.

“There have been serious assaults, and it is escalating.

“These people are quite open on social media about what they are going to do and making threats.

“Everybody in the town knows who these people are and what they are like, but there doesn’t seem to be anything happening.”

Police constable Suzanne Howgego assured members that officers were monitoring social media and investigating.

She added: “We have had a few serious incidents in Kelso over the last month or so, and the people responsible have been caught and locked up.

“We do our bit, but then it is up to the sheriff. Our hands are tied, and we are as frustrated as yourselves.

“We do not hand out the punishment – that is down to the court system.”