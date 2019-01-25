Council assures parents that staff had issue in hand after incident at high school

Assurances have been made to Borders parents over the safety of pupils at a Borders secondary school.

It follows reports of an incident of a pupils with a saw at Berwickshire High School in Duns on Wednesday.

Scottish Borders Council confirmed that children at the Duns school were asked to leave their classroom while “support was offered to a pupil.”

The local authority says the incident was dealt with promptly and in line with correct procedures.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesman said: “There was an incident during a class at Berwickshire High School on Wednesday.

“This was dealt with promptly and in line with correct procedures.

“Pupils were asked to momentarily leave the classroom by the teacher while support was offered to a pupil, who was taken to an alternative space, but class resumed as normal shortly afterwards.”

But some parents have claimed that’s a cover up, with one telling our sister title, the Berwickshire News, that the pupil involved threatened to hurt someone with a saw and that children have been “traumatised” by the incident.

She said: “A teacher was held hostage at Berwickshire High school by a boy threatening to kill with a saw.

“Our kids are traumatised.

“The head teacher managed to calm the boy and return him to class two lessons later, but didn’t even ring the police.

“The cover-ups that happen in this school are unbelievable.”