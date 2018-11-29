Council and police act to stop bad parkers

A two-pronged programme of action is planned to clampdown on inconsiderate motorists parking up in Hawick streets.

Refuse vehicles are finding it increasingly difficult to access a number of streets in the town because of cars parked at junctions.

Particular problems have been identified in Minto Place, Wellogate Place and Glebe View.

Aside from the issue of overflowing bins not being collected, there are also concerns that emergency vehicles could be blocked from entry.

Council officers have been working with the police on handing out fixed penalty notices to habitual offenders.

And there are plans for extra signage to be put up warning motorists to park responsibly.

The issue has been raised by Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson, who has been approached by a number of fed-up constituents.

Mr Paterson wants to see innovative measures introduced to tackle the problem.

He said: “I have spoken to quite a few constituents in the terraces and in Minto Place where we are actually having problems with the larger vehicles not being able to gain access because of people’s bad parking and other issues.

“I have asked whether these troublesome areas could be served by a smaller vehicle, that I am sure would be able to gain access where the bigger vehicles can not.

“It seems that if this was implemented it would save money in the long run with the department not having to return again and again to collect the rubbish, which a smaller vehicle could have collected on the first trip.

“This would give the council massive savings on fuel costs and workers’ time.”

A council spokesperson said: “We do have a number of locations with access issues and have discussed this in detail with the police.

“As a result we have recently introduced, where appropriate, a new means of trying to resolve where referral to the police, following a number of access problems due to bad parking, can be the result in a fixed penalty to offenders.

“Most of the problems in these areas associated with access at the junction are due to cars parked which even the smaller refuse vehicle would struggle to get passed.

“The smaller vehicle is a straight steer and does not have the ability of the larger vehicle to turn quickly, so both struggle to gain access when cars are parked at junctions.

“The crews sticker the vehicles parked in the junctions on a regular basis to inform the car owner that they are causing problems, but they are usually back at the same parking spot the following week.

“Plans are in place to try and hatch the junctions and put signage in place to stop these parking issues in the near future and until then we shall continue to collect waste as often as practical, hopefully with the support of residents who I believe are fully aware of the problems caused by inconsiderate parking.”