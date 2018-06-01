Conwoman jailed over offence at Galashiels bank

A conwoman has been jailed for 120 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for withdrawing £490 from someone else’s bank account.

Michelle Dillon, 49, had been given the card and personal identification number by a friend and withdrew cash on three occasions from the Bank of Scotland’s branch in Galashiels in August 2016.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the background to the offence was that Dillon had handed over a £900 cheque which turned out to be fake.

Dillon pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing the cash.

He said Dillon, from Dalry in North Ayrshire, has an extensive list of previous convictions for offences of dishonesty in Scotland, England and Ireland and is currently serving a custodial sentence at Cornton Vale Prison in Stirling and is not due to be released until August 20, the court heard.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a 120-day jail term to run consecutively at the expiry of her current sentence.