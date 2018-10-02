Construction opportunities available as building firm embarks on 500 homes project

A building firm tasked with the construction of hundreds of homes across the Borders is seeking to recruit tradespeople and suppliers.

Hart Builders is inviting potential partners to a ‘Meet the Buyer’ event at Borders College next week, as it embarks on a programme to deliver around 500 new homes with Eildon Housing Association and Berwickshire Housing Association.

To do this, Hart Builders is keen to extend its base of suppliers and speak to directly employed tradespeople and local sub-contractors.

The company is hosting a local Meet the Buyer event on Thursday (October 4) in the Main Hall at Borders College from 8.30am to 10.30am.

Those attending will find out about what services and trades are needed to support the delivery of building these new homes and how they can help shape their local community. Hart Builders is currently on site in several locations throughout the Borders and east of Scotland and representatives will also be on hand to offer information about staff recruitment and apprentice opportunities available within the company.

Andy Mallice, managing director of Hart Builders, said: “We are committed to providing local jobs for local people as we carry out this exciting new housing programme.

“We’re looking forward to meeting new and existing suppliers and individuals as we expand our network in the Borders and are keen to discuss the many construction opportunities available to them, now and in the future.”