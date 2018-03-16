Concerns growing for missing Borders student

Concerns are growing for a Borders student missing since Wednesday night, March 14.

Duncan Sim, a first-year chemistry student at St Andrews University in Fife, was reported missing following a night out in the town.

The 19-year-old, from Duns, was last seen in the town’s Old Station Road at 11.15pm on Wednesday after socialising with friends at Madras College’s rugby club.

The teenager, a resident of the university’s Agnes Blackadder Hall, is described as white, 6ft tall and of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Sergeant Sharon Holmes, of Fife police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Duncan’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, to contact us immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help us trace his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact St Andrews police station via 101, quoting incident number 2,987 of March 15.