Community spirit shines bright at Kelso’s Christmas switch-on

The highly anticipated Christmas lights switch-on in Kelso has been deemed a huge success once again by organisers and townsfolk alike.

More than 800 people gathered in the Square on Saturday evening to enjoy musical entertainment and welcome Santa as the the tree was illuminated to mark the start of the festive season.

Kelso Christmas lights switch on in the Market Square along with mulled wine, soup, mince pies and entertainment.

Organised by a small group of volunteers from Kelso Community Events, the event proved that community spirit is still shining bright in the town.

“We had a full sqaure again, I would say probably 800 to 900 people there,” group chairman Peter Fry said. “We had the usual children’s fun, Santa’s grotto, soup in the Royal British Legion, gleuvien and mince pies.” And with 120 dancers from M-Pulsive Dance, Elite Studio Centre and the Lynella School of Highland Dance, plus music from Sam Johnston, there was plenty for the crowds to enjoy before Santa did the honours with the big switch-on.

Peter added: “Like every year there are a lot of people, who do little bits along the route, to thank, in particular Liz Heard from Kelso pottery who sorts the grotto and helps Santa with his presents and the Royal British Legion which provides the very welcome and very good soup. The Bowling Club’s bingo night on Friday pulled in a £255 donation too, which means we should break even for the first time.”

Darren, Meghan, Holly and Michelle Paterson from Newtown St Boswells wrapping up for the Christmas switch on.

Santa with twins Lucy and Zoe McGlasson of Jedburgh.

Young Alex Skene from Kelso is delighted to meet Santa.

Evie Anderson Adams with Sarah Anderson and Owen Adams enjoy the Christmas festivities in the Square in Kelso.

Paige Nairn and dad James.

Kelso Christmas lights switch-on.