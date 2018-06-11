Community spirit saves St Boswells Village Week

Organisers of last week’s St Boswells Village Week have hailed this year’s event as one of the best ever, despite it coming close to cancellation just three weeks ago.

After the usual organisers stepped down new volunteers rallied round and pulled together this year’s programme of events in just a few weeks.

“It nearly disappeared,” committee chairwoman Lyn Emond said. “But as usual in these communities there were folk that stepped forward to take on the running.”

The village was decorated with bunting and was looking its best for the week-long programme of events which included everything from a dog show and fancy dress parade to a beat retreat by Melrose Pipe Band and family football games.

Lyn added: “For a week that nearly didn’t happen, it’s been one of the best there’s ever been. “A big well done must go to everyone involved. Organising extends far beyond the committee and it could happen without the village’s clubs and committees which all do their bit.

“It showed the strength or spirit we have in the community.

“There were a few new events this year including the rock painting, outdoor disco and teas in the marquee. It was all a bit different but we still had the old favourites likes the village race.

“We did have a couple of damp days during the week but that didn’t stop things from going ahead with an impromptu family rounders game replacing the cricket.

“Friday’s family football tournament was particularly well supported and we had a brilliant Saturday and Sunday on the croft.“ William Taylor was first boy home in the village race, while the winning girl was Orla Folan. The overall dog show winner was Jordan Cowan with his labrador Cole, while The Bosils Lego Battalion were overall winners of the fancy dress.

Full results from the week were as follows:

Pet show winners

Small dogs – 1 Darcy the Cavapoo (Esme Cameron), 2 Rhea the Border/Lakeland/Patterdale Cross (Tammi Scott), 3 Katy the Jack Russell/Mini Poodle Cross (Ben Coulter)

Medium dogs – 1 Monty the Sprocker Spaniel (Anne Harkness), 2 Barkeley the Cockapoo (Lyla & Elsa McLean), 3 Brodie the Cocker Spaniel (Aiden & Becky Graham)

Large dogs – 1 Cole the labrador (Jordan Cowan), 2 Aonach (Hamet & Magnus Barker), 3 Nahla the labrador (Carol Oliver)

Other – 1 Nobby the Horse (Fabienne Murray), 2 Penelope the Donkey (Donkey Sanctuary), 3 Rebecca the Donkey (Oscar Edgar)

Dog agility – 1 Bramble the Cocker Spaniel (Jennifer Carter), 2 Badger the Parson Jack Russell (Rachel McAleese), 3 Clova (Niamh Dall)

Overall winner - Cole the labrador (Jordan Cowan),

Fancy dress winners

Pre-school singles – 1 Brandon – Peter Rabbit Jack in the Box, 2 Oscar Edgar – Pop up Pirate, 3 Darcy – Jessie from Toy Story

Primary singles –1 Quinn Hawthorne – Jack in a Box, 2 Skye McLellan – Deck of Cards, 3 Bendy Tweddle - Jenga

Adult/secondary school singles – 1 Pooee Pitman – Teddies, 2 Ruby Pitman – Jack in a Box

Pairs - 1 Hannah & Robbie Cargill – Toy Soldiers, 2 Sophia & Oliver Millington – Slinky Dog, 3 Erin Scott & Poppy Gibson – Pinkie Pie and Twilight Sparkle

Groups - 1 Lewis Looker, Finlay Emond, Archie Dalgleish, Sam Norris, Angus Emond, Craig Emond & Geoff Looker– Bosils Lego Battalion, 2 Emily, Katie, Iris, Madeline & Arthur – Cluedo, 3 Chris, Marianne, Esme & Erica – Super Mario Kart

Best dressed pet - 1 Scout the Cocker Spaniel – Ken & Barbie’s Hawaiian surf dog, 2 Mac the labrador– Black Mac the Pirate, 3 Barkley the cockapoo – Woody from Toy Story

Overall winner - Lewis Looker, Finlay Emond, Archie Dalgleish, Sam Norris, Angus Emond, Craig Emond & Geoff Looker – Bosils Lego Battalion

Rock art- 1 Owen Baxter, 2 Sarah Hope, 3 Bryony Hawthorne

Scarecrow competition- 1 This is Us! -St Boswells Nursery, 2 Small Scary Scarecrows- Liz Taylor, 3 Dall House Divers- Finlay, Anna & Angus Emond.

Village race winners-

Girls under eight- 1 Sophie Douglas, 2 Eriska Dall, 3 Quinn Hawthorne. Boys under eight- 1 Caleb Entwistle, 2 Charlie Scully, 3 Junior Dalziel

Girls 8 to 11- 1 Kirsty Rankine, 2 Katie Millar, 3 Carys Dalziel. Boys 8 to 11- 1 Archie Dalgliesh, 2 Charlie Dalgliesh, 3 Thomas Younger.

Girls 12 to 15 - Orla Folan, 2 Kate McCrae, 3 Melissa Taylor. Boys 12 to 15- 1 William Taylor, 2 Christian Townsend, 3 Cameron Rankine.

Ladies 16 to 40 - 1 Ruth Drane, 2 Bryony Hawthorn, 3 Jess Entwistle. Mens 16 to 40 - 1 Ryan Mann, 2 Craig Cargill, 3 Jamie Entwistle.

1 Pamela Baillie, 2 Judith Folan, 3 Clare Townsend.

1 Jonathon Taylor, Fraser Ranikine, 3 Simon Taylor.