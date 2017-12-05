Community power in action for Selkirk’s lights switch-on

Selkirk’s big Christmas lights switch-on was a rousing success on Saturday, despite the main celebrations taking place in a building site.

Organiser Caroline Penman, who ensured the many avents took place without a hitch, thanked everyone who had helped, participated or donated in any way.

She said: “The support this year has been absolutely overwhelming!

“It has been a hard year at times, but it is a lesson in what a community can do when every pulls together.

“From wee Brooke Laurie, who did brilliantly in raising £1,060 on her stall, selling sweeties she put together in her own time, to the Third family, who made £250 by selling their brilliant wooden snowmen at a fiver a time in less than an hour.”

The money has come in handy – this year new tree lights had to be purchased, and the group wants to light up the town hall next year with a programmable laser light.

It’s all a far throw from a few years back, when the town’s illuminations were in danger due to a lack of volunteers.

Events at the day included a festive football tournament at Bog Park, which was won by the Santa Hats (Juniors) and DTFC (youths). This event raised £125.45 for the illuminations funds.

Rowlands played Elf the Movie during the day for families, and stalls in the Market Place proved popular, as did the performances by Selkirk Musical Theatre Company, who performed numbers from their upcoming show Copacabana, and local band Riddell Fiddles, who put on a mini ceilidh in the centre of town, and the ever-brilliant Selkirk Silver Band.

There was an Elf Hunt in the town’s shop windows for Small Business Saturday, and a presentation was made to the winners of the primaries’ bauble-colouring competition. They (Albin Laing, Emily Macdonald and Hamish Scott) won the chance to help Santa press the button to turn on the lights.