Community council stumped over tree sculpture funds bid

A large tree stump in Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park could be set for a new lease of life if funding is secured to turn it into a woodland creature.

Hawick Community Council is hoping to secure a £2500 grant from the Langhope Rig Windfarm community benefit fund, via Foundation Scotland, to transform the remaining trunk of a large beech tree, which had to be felled for safety reasons.

Community councillors want to enlist the services of sculpture Mark Home - the artist behind the popular heron and trout sculptures that already wow visitors to the park - to create a third piece from the large stump next to the sports pitches at the top of the park.

They believe it would be a fitting contribution to the regeneration of the area, but have to show community support for the project in order to access the funds.

Community council secretary Liz Adams said: “To access funding for projects over £1,000, we have to demonstrate to Foundation Scotland that we have consulted on the project, and we need to get community support.”

In a bid to take it forward, the community council has written to the six councillors who represent Hawick on Scottish Borders Council, asking for their support, as well as posting information about the project on its facebook page to generate feedback.

Mrs Adams said there had been no objections from Scottish Borders Council, but added: “There will be some costs associated with it in the future, because the sculpture will need oiling to maintain it.”