Common riding’s new charity status hailed a step in right direction for Hawick

Cameron Knox.

The committee was officially dissolved and relaunched, and its newly-appointed office bearers reinstated, at the committee’s annual general meeting last night.

As a Scottish charitable incorporated organisation, the committee will enjoy great protection over issues such as public liability, but it does mean the group must now comply with more Scottish and UK-wide legislation, including equality law requirements.

After a controversial legal battle in 1996, women were allowed to participate in rideouts for the first time but ceremonial events including the yearly chase remained men-only until last year.

Cornet Connor Brunton leads this year's celebrations.

Further changes were experienced this June as some women chose to listen to speeches from inside the hut at St Leonard’s.

The committee came in for criticism over its handling of those changes, with some women claiming they experienced threats from townsfolk and a lack of support from common riding organisers.

Addressing townsfolk and the committee for the final time last night, the committee’s outgoing chairman, Cameron Knox, admitted his term of office had not been a “smooth road”.

“The past three years have been very enjoyable and a great privilege, with great principals to work with,” he said. “However, it’s not been a smooth road.

“My fellow office-bearers and myself have been criticised on social media by faceless keyboard warriors.

“These certain people must remember that Hawick Common Riding is bigger than any of us and will continue for hundreds of years to come. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a fact.

“As a result of this, Hawick Common Riding looks forward to welcoming everyone, and we mean everyone, to the common riding next year.”

Honorary provost and Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer declared the change a “new dawn” for the committee.

He added: “Not a lot has changed in a lot of respects, but a lot has changed in others.

“There are a lot of things happening and all in the right direction.”

It was also confirmed to townsfolk last night that last year’s common riding event made a loss of £10,000.

Mr Knox said: “I must point out that this year’s common riding made a loss of £10,000. This is because a grant of £9,300 from Scottish Borders Council has not yet been paid.

“However we met with Scottish Borders Council’s chief executive, Tracey Logan, and chief legal officer, Nuala McKinlay, yesterday.

“It was a constructive and positive meeting, and we are now working along with the council to rectify the situation for this year and for the future.

“Unfortunately, that’s all I can say at the present moment regarding this subject. You will be fully updated at a later point.”

An annual grant is made to each of the Borders towns’ common riding and festival event committees each year, with the amount dependent on the size of the event.

This week the local authority confirmed its usual grant to Hawick Common Riding committee had not been paid for 2019.

A council spokesperson said: “We have held a positive meeting with Hawick Common Riding committee and the council has suggested a possible way forward.”