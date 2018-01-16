Colin’s challenge for Bradley

Bradley Lowery’s battle with cancer has inspired a Jedburgh resident to take on a mammoth walking challenge this March.

The inspirational six-year-old Sunderland fan from County Durham touched the hearts of many last year, as he fought neuroblastoma, before he passed away in July.

Fellow Black Cats supporter Colin Cruddace, who has lived in Jedburgh for four years, said the proceeds from his upcoming test – a 327-mile trek starting at Bournemouth FC and finishing nine days later at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland – was going to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The 43-year-old said: “Given what has happened to me – I had a cancerous tumour removed from my kidney back in 2003 – Bradley’s story was really heartbreaking.

“It was an idea that started in a pub – and now me and seven of my mates from Westbury are doing the walk.”

The group has a Just Giving page – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mark-bosher-safc – where they have already raised £2,765 of their £5,000 target.

Colin, who works at Mainetti, told us: “The idea started off as an acorn, but it’s now snowballing like mad.

“Good Morning Britain will be broadcasting the start of the walk, which will be kicked off by Bradley’s pal Jermain Defoe on March 6.

“I’m hoping I can find a sponsor who can help me by supplying good footwear – with around 35 miles to walk every day, I think I’ll need it.”