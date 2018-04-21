Closing Hawick High Street to cars could be way ahead, meeting told

Closing Hawick High Street to cars could put it on the road to a brighter future, a meeting in the town heard this week.

Kelso councillor Tom Weatherston suggested pedestrianising what is said to be the longest high street in the Borders during a discussion of Scottish Borders Council’s Hawick action plan at Tuesday’s meeting of the authority’s executive committee.

Mr Weatherston told fellow councillors: “We’ve heard how shops have suffered because folk can’t park at the shops.

“I was on my travels again a few weeks ago, at various places, and the busiest places I visited were those with no cars on the streets, and no streets, just pedestrian areas and shops.

“We need to get more cars off the High Street and open up the High Street for pedestrians.

“If that was a huge pedestrian area, I’m sure it would bring folk into the High Street to shop in the shops and only allow vehicles for public transport like taxis.

“It certainly works elsewhere.

“The walking part of the street, to me, attracts folk in, because they don’t have the risk of getting run over.”

The council’s executive member for business and economic development, Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, agreed that Mr Weatherston’s suggestion might merit investigation, telling the meeting, held at Hawick Town Hall: “That’s very probably something that the Hawick working group might want to look at.”

A spokesperson for the council confirmed that no viability surveys into pedestrianising Hawick town centre had been carried out in recent years.