Clearing the way to a better view in Galashiels

Eleven Gala Waterways Group volunteers, some are pictured, last Saturday tackled a variety of tasks near the town’s Skinworks Cauld.

Trees on the floodplain of the Gala Water were pruned to improve the view of the cauld. Weeds were cleared from the edges of paths and 31kg of litter collected. Scrap metal left on the bank of the river in September was recovered, and two traffic cones were removed from the river. The group’s next workparty is on Saturday, February 2. For more information, phone 01896 753620 or davidjusher@btinternet.com