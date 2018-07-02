Church-goers celebrate a century-and-a-half at Newtown

The Newtown Church community has marked the 150th anniversary of the current church building.

A steady stream of visitors enjoyed an exhibition of wedding dresses and christening robes worn at celebrations in the church, together with history boards showing major events in the church over the 15 decades since it was built.

At another event, a large congregation gathered for a service of celebration. The minister, Rev. Sheila Moir, and assistant minister Rachel Wilson conducted the service, welcoming Professor Murray Campbell, moderator of the Presbytery of Melrose and Peebles, who led the opening prayers, and Rt Rev. Susan Brown, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who preached the sermon.

The Newtown community choir, Come and Sing!, under the leadership of Derek Reid and with ages ranging from five to 75, also featured in the service. Proceedings concluded with tea, coffee and homebaking, and another chance to enjoy the exhibition.

z Pictured, from left: Professor Murray Campbell, moderator of the Presbytery of Melrose and Peebles; Rev. Sheila Moir, Newtown parish minister; Winnie Milligan, session clerk; Rt Rev. Susan Brown, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland; Rachel Wilson, assistant minister.