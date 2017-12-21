CHRISTMAS MESSAGES: Shona Haslam Leader of Scottish Borders Council

There cannot be many things less Christmassy than a Christmas message from a politician.

Most of us just want to curl up in from of the radiator, eat chocolate, put our favourite box set on the TV, spend time with family and enjoy a well-deserved few days off work.

I know that is what I am looking forward to this year.

The last nine months, since the elections in May, have been a whirlwind. I feel like my feet have not touched the ground, and I have learnt a huge amount and met some incredible people doing amazing work all over the Borders.

From those that run charities helping those get back into work, to headteachers who seem to have more energy than a Duracell bunny, I have met some incredibly passionate, vibrant, committed individuals.

But they all have one thing in common – they all love the Borders and its people.

There are many who will be working over Christmas, those in the front line of our services, nurses, doctors, care workers, police and our emergency services.

So instead of writing a politician’s Christmas message, instead I want to ask you to join me in simply saying thank you.

Thank you to all of those individuals, and their families, who work all year round to give back to their communities.

So if you do leave the comfort of your radiator over the holiday and see someone at work, take a minute to say thank you, and maybe even share your chocolates!

Have a very, very merry Christmas and every blessing in the new year.