CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Rachael Hamilton MSP, Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire

To all in the Scottish Borders, a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

It’s been a special year and I would like to thank you all for your support.

Not only did you elect me as your MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, but also your kind words of support have been invaluable.

It’s been busy since June. Already, we have seen pulmonary rehabilitation come to the Borders, with Youth Borders collaborative partnership approach to be carried out nationally, additional funding for the Scottish Borders in the Borderlands deal and talking newspapers recognised and celebrated in the Scottish Parliament.

It’s a privilege to serve you all as a member for the constituency, and I will continue to do my best for you in 2018.

Look out for a number of exciting projects in the new year that I will be working on to specifically address the skills gaps and provide opportunities for young people.

As ever, no matter what the issue, please do get in touch and I will seek to help you in any way I can.

I also want to take this opportunity to ask us all to remember those that may suffer from social isolation due to either age, disability, mental illness, bereavement or any other issue.

Social isolation has become an increasing problem and is especially felt in rural areas, like the Scottish Borders, so I say, if you know of someone who may be alone at this time of year, reach out and pay them a visit to brighten their Christmas.

There are, of course, many charities and initiatives to help the less fortunate you can get involved with in the Borders, and I would encourage anyone to do so.

Once again, I wish you a very merry Christmas and a wonderful 2018.

Please do get in touch, if you ever need any assistance.