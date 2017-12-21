CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: John Lamont MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

It’s a pleasure to be able to wish all readers a very happy 2018.

This time of year is a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones, celebrate Christmas and the new year and reflect on the one that has just passed.

Just like many of you, my office has been busy with juggling the day-to-day work with stuffing Christmas cards, decorating and arranging the office party.

The office will be closed over the festive period, but I can always be contacted by email in an emergency.

2017 has certainly been an eventful and surprising year, particularly in the world of politics.

Many people will be hoping for a more stable 2018 and with negotiations proceeding over the UK’s exit from the EU, I certainly hope that to be the case.

Whatever your political views, we will achieve more by coming together, rather than creating yet further division.

Whatever the new year has in store, I have every confidence that the UK, Scotland and the Borders have a very bright future.

For myself, this year saw my election as your MP for the first time.

While my commute may have changed somewhat, my role as a representative of the Borders remains the same and I’ll continue to hold my local advice surgeries and help out any constituents who get in touch.

For those who are employed in our emergency services, this will not be a quiet period, as they continue to work tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy.

I want to thank them for all their continuing work.

We should also spare a thought for the brave men and women in our armed forces and the great sacrifices that they are making for us.

Merry Christmas and a very happy new year.