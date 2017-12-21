CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Jeanna Swan Lord lieutenant of Berwickshire

It has been a busy and rewarding year for the Berwickshire lieutenancy.

In March, I was privileged to present two British Empire Medals to Fiona McAllan, for her long service to Borders College, and to Barrie Forrest, for all his work for the village of Reston and Rail Action Group East of Scotland.

Congratulations to both of them for their awards in the new year honours for 2017.

In May, Duns had a royal visit from the Duke of Gloucester.

He was shown round Farne Salmon, which he found very interesting and was delighted to be presented with some salmon to take home.

They very kindly gave me a side of salmon too, which will be appearing at Christmas dinner!

The duke then proceeded to Galedin Vets to unveil a plaque marking the opening of its refurbished surgery at Cheeklaw. He was shown through the building and then spent time talking to the vets, staff and clients outside the surgery on a lovely sunny afternoon.

In November, the Princess Royal arrived by helicopter to pay a royal visit to the Riding for the Disabled at Sunnyside.

Her main task was to open the stable of Sandy the mechanical horse, which had been purchased with funds collected in honour of Margaret Morgan’s MBE.

She also viewed a display of vaulting and presented rosettes and several other awards.

The princess then proceeded to Hardies Mill, where she was fascinated by its unique, traditional Scottish Angus beef and butchering methods.

Its private slaughterhouse is another first for Scotland and promises to markedly reduce stress for cattle pre-slaughter.

In December, I was delighted to be invited to Burnmouth Village Hall to present a British Empire Medal which had been awarded to Margaret Driscoll for her services to Burnmouth and the RNLI. Many congratulations to her.

May I wish you all a happy Christmas and a prosperous new year.