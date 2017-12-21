CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Christine Grahame MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale

Its been a busy year for myself and my team, with hundreds of cases dealt with, campaigns and school visits and surgeries both in the office and in Tesco.

That’s how it should because it’s a privilege to be elected to serve a constituency.

Christmas and new year, however, provides a welcome pause when there is time for my family, both in Scotland and London.

My sons are now well settled with children of their own and, as a parent, that is a comfort.

I have lost friends and colleagues over the year, so it is also a time for reflection.

And that reflection extends to the world beyond the Parliament’s four walls, to Iraq, Syria ,Yemen, North Korea, and so the list goes on.

To wars, where the innocent, as always, are the lost futures, and too often maimed and killed by weapons labelled with ‘made in the UK’ because the arms trade is one of the UK’s biggest export success stories.

Criticise, and you are told it provides hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs.

Are jobs that are bloodstained better than no jobs at all?

Then there’s mad, bad and dangerous leaders – Kim Yong-un and Donald Trump.

Do you think as both are fans of fried chicken, their diets could be in part to blame?

It would be entertaining if it weren’t so serious. It puts Brexit into perspective.

Then there is the obscenity of profligate wealth for some and rough sleeping for others.

Ach, does anything really change?

You and I can’t sort it all out, but we can keep a weather eye open for the truth.

In the meantime, be kind to those close to you and tolerant of those who should know better.

Best wishes for Christmas and 2018.